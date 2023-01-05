MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department announced on Thursday that longtime Chief Larry Peasley has passed away.

In a Facebook post, the department said Peasley died on Wednesday after a 40-year career in the department. The department added that Peasley’s family would like to thank the community for their thoughts and prayers over the last month.

Several other fire departments in the area took to their Facebook pages to offer condolences, including the South Macon and Assumption Fire Departments.

A visitation will be held for Peasley on Monday, Jan. 9 at Calvert’s Funeral Home in Clinton from 5 to 8 p.m. His funeral will be the following day at 11 a.m. at the Maroa Methodist Church.