Longtime Chicago Memorial Day parade goes online

CHICAGO (AP) — A Memorial Day parade on Chicago’s North Side that’s been around for more than a half century is going online this year.

The Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society says Monday’s parade that’s being held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’ll feature appearances by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Secretary of State Jesse White, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley and others.

The parade will feature a lot of the elements familiar to anyone who has attended the parade in the last 56 years, starting with a Pledge of Allegiance led by neighborhood children.