CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A video game developer based in Champaign for the last 30 years is being shut down.

Volition announced on LinkedIn Thursday that its parent company Embracer Group started a restructuring program in June. As part of that restructuring, Volition is being closed, effectively immediately.

“We thank our customers and fans around the world for all the love and support over the years,” Volition said in their announcement. “You will always be in our hearts”

The company said it is working to provide job assistance for its employees and help smooth the transition.