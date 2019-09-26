Long-time tradition revived

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Students, families, and fans lined the streets of the downtown with green and gold.

That’s not just because it’s homecoming week. School and community leaders brought an old school tradition back to life.

It was a big deal, because the last time the Mattoon Cross Country Invitational happened downtown was the 1980s.

It’s also been years since Mattoon had a homecoming parade. Organizers say seeing those two traditions come together was really special.

McLain Schaefer says, it all started with a series of yeses…

“Can we move the cross country invitational here, sure. Can we have a homecoming parade? Sure. Can we have a community race here? Yes. So it was just a series of saying yes.”

Then there’s Craig Virgin, who was a champion in Mattoon back in the 70s, and went on to become a two-time cross country world champion.

Could they get him to come back? …Another yes.

“It’s like being Marty Mcfly in back to the future, because for me, I’m going back to where they had the race when I was in high school.”

High school principal Rich Stuart knew the runners would have no problem taking off. He knew this event would too, because of the strength of the Green Wave community.

“They always come up and step up when we ask them to become involved, or support really our future as a community,” said Stuart.

Then came the parade, where the future of the community joined the present and the past, in a massive lineup of green and gold.

It’s only fitting it ended with the cross country runners…so even though this generation of MHS students don’t know what these traditions looked like before… “It’s something that we’ll be able to talk about and tell our kids down the line, and hopefully it will continue to keep going, and it will build and build, so I’ll be able to come back when I’ve graduated and in college,” said high school senior Quincy Collings.

As we’ve told you, the Mattoon High School shooting of September 2017 shook the community. But the organizers told us it’s a showing of support like this that reminds them of how powerful their community is. They say thanks to that, and a successful event like this, they’ve overcome the dark times, and have a much more positive feeling about this time of year.

Another relatively new tradition for Mattoon High School is green and gold day. It’s a city-wide day of service where every single high school student does volunteer work.

That started last year on the anniversary of Matton’s school shooting. The principal told us starting next year, it will be an official part of homecoming week.