Long-term care homes in southern IL town grappling with COVID-19 cases

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A southern Illinois town is reckoning with COVID-19 in its nursing homes.

A viewer told us they’re concerned by the number of cases at Helia Healthcare in Olney, the seat of Richland County.

According to a company Facebook post, 30 people there have tested positive for the virus. That’s 25 residents and five staff members so far.

But data curated by the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that particular long-term care facility is just one of several outbreak sites in the area.

That data was most recently updated on November 27. As of then, 109 cases of COVID-19 were reported at Richland Nursing and Rehab, along with 15 deaths.

Lavendar Ridge Dignified Memory Care reported 22 cases and four deaths.

Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Long-Term Care reported eight cases and zero deaths.

Emerald Glen, also in Olney, reported four cases as of November 27.

The Richland County Public Health Office did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.