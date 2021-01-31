Long term care facilities still waiting on first vaccine doses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Swann Special Care Center in Champaign found out in December when their residents would get vaccinated.

The Complex Care facility on the west side of Champaign perfectly fits the long term care facility designation that was supposed to position facilities at the front of the line for the COVID vaccine.

That’s why Swann executive Director Kimberly Halberstadt was so surprised to hear that her residents would have to wait until February 10th to get their first doses.

The vaccine brings much more than just inoculation to the 111 developmentally disabled residents at Swann. Once the residents get their two doses, the facility hopes to allow families inside to see their loved ones in person for the first time since early in the pandemic.

“We can’t just let them in the facility. That’s been, you know, that was the governor’s directive. We can’t get the vaccine any sooner. We just feel like our hands are tied, and we feel so helpless. And it’s very, it’s heartbreaking to have conversations with these parents who just want to see their children,” Halberstadt says.

Vaccine distribution in Illinois is not one comprehensive plan. Counties are getting doses from the state on a weekly basis,and putting them in people’s arms within days.

But those same counties don’t get to help their most medically vulnerable populations. Long term care facilities work with CVS and Walgreens as part of a federal agreement to get their vaccines, and the process is slow.

The state allotted nearly 500 thousand vaccine doses to CVS and Walgreens. So far, only 145 thousand of those doses were administered. That number can lag, since the state immediately reports the number of doses it sends out, but it can take several days to report how many people received shots.

Governor Pritzker expressed his problems with the pharmacies’ rollout of the vaccine, saying it was going too slowly for his liking.

The state is vaccinating people at a much higher clip than the pharmacies are at these long term care facilities. Senator Chapin Rose, whose district includes Swann, wants the Governor to break from the Federal plan, like Florida did earlier this week.

“What I suggested on Friday to the Governor was to walk away from CVS and Walgreens completely,” Rose said. “And when I suggested on Friday, I had no idea that on Monday, Florida would actually do that.”

The Governor is not planning on following Florida’s lead.

“The state is in close communication with both pharmacy partners and is working with them to ensure they have the resources needed to schedule and administer vaccinations at the rest of the long term care facilities,” Spokeswoman for the Governor’s office Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement. “The state of Illinois is working alongside our partners to start vaccinations sooner than they were previously scheduled through the PPP programs, with the goal of expediting this process as much as possible.”

The agreement between the Trump Administration and the two pharmacies prioritized skilled nursing facilities. Those facilities were where most of the long term care facility deaths were found.

Swann is not one of those facilities, but they are still at a big risk. The residents never leave the facility, but the staff does. Halberstadt is hoping that in these last weeks leading up to her residents being inoculated, that the worst doesn’t happen.

“We worry every day,” Halberstadt said. “We test every Monday. Tuesdays are torture, waiting for our test results to come back hoping and praying, we don’t have anybody positive. If it gets in our facility, it will spread like wildfire.”

Rose and Halberstadt both tried to get Swann’s first day of dosing moved up, but that didn’t happen.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District tried to step in, and use some of their allotted doses at all of the long term care facilities in the Champaign County, but red tape kept that from happening.

In order for facilities like Swann to hold vaccination clinics, guardians of the residents need to fill out consent forms. There is no universal consent form between the two programs. The consent forms that Walgreen’s and CVS use are different than the one’s county health officials use. That means Swann would have had to track down the guardians for all 111 residents again, and get them to fill out a different form. That’s a process that took Halberstadt weeks to finish the first time around.

“We didn’t know if we could get all that done by February 10. So they said they’d see if they could stamp the Walgreens consent,” Halberstadt said. “The next thing we heard, we got an email saying that since we were so close to our date, we would just go ahead and stick with that.”

Rose sees the consent form issue as a totally unavoidable problem.

“You could have done a universal consent form in September, period. Whenever the vaccine gets here. I consent. Done,” Rose said. “You have far healthier people getting vaccinated today. You’re out of (Phase) 1A, you’re into (Phase) 1B, but still 80% of one A’s are not done. And now like we can’t get that done, because we got to wait for paperwork. I mean, really? This is nuts.” Pritzker said that every long term care facility in the state will get their first doses of the vaccine by February 14th.