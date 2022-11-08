CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Clerk Arron Ammons said a cyber-attack caused a bit of a backup at some locations on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop people from showing up at the polls.

Kali Griffin, a first-time voter in Champaign County, waited about 15 minutes at Parkland College to share her voice.

“I think that the most important thing you can do to be a part of our democracy of our country is to vote,” Griffin said. “The Workers’ Rights Amendment because I feel like really strengthening our middle class, trying to bring that back strong is what’s going to bring America back.”

Kathryn Coffer, an election judge at the Savoy Recreation Center, said she’s never seen such a high turnout in her eight years of doing the job but knows the cyber-attack increased some wait times.

“It takes time for them to reboot up and then for us to get the voter process,” Coffer said.

Ammons said his office is still working to find answers to this attack.

“My IT team has traced some IP addresses, but sometimes they can be they can be in China, they can be in various different places once you trace down the IP address,” said Ammons.

Weed said election judges made sure voters weren’t frustrated.

“They are saying there are some internet issues, ‘sorry about the wait, we’re doing our best,'” said Weed. “It’s not fun to wait, but everyone was really nice.”

As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, your vote will count.