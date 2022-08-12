LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) Long Creek Water customers are under a boil order until further notice.

Residents are asked to boil water for cooking for five minutes before using said the Long Creek Water Superintendent Wayne Dotson.

A pipe from the treatment plant needed to be repaired. It is now fixed, said Dotson.

Their Facebook page says, they said the samples for bacteriological testing were delivered Thursday at 3 p.m. to the lab.

Dotson said they are awaiting the results.

The Facebook page says the best way to get alerts is to sign up for them here.