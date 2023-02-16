ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at St. Joseph-Ogden High School welcomed a new state-of-the-art auditorium after waiting more than five years.

The $5.5 million facility was funded by tax revenue and bond money. It features professional lighting equipment, speakers, and brand new audio and visual equipment for all of the school’s drama, art, and music programs.

The space was previously used as a practice facility for the school’s wrestling team.

The project is something Superintendent Brian Brooks says has been a long time coming.

“I am super excited about being able to see a performance in here and not only for our students to be able to perform in a facility like this, but also for our community to be able to come out and support them,” said Brooks.

Middle school and high school students will be holding a concert together in the auditorium on March 2 at 7 p.m. It will be the first performance at the new facility.