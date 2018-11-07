Londrigan congratulates Davis on his win

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s a bittersweet days for Democrats in the state. Though the Blue Wave was strong, the momentum fell flat in the 13th Congressional District.

Congressman Rodney Davis claimed victory early Wednesday morning, winning by just over 1%. It wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon Betsy Dirksen Londrigan called Congressman Davis to congratulate him on his win.

Her campaign wanted to make sure every vote was counted first. Davis’ campaign spokesperson confirmed the two spoke. He acknowledged Londrigan put up a good fight.

It was a nerve wracking night for both candidates. They were literally neck-and-neck the majority of the evening. At one point, CNN projected Londrigan to win. Obviously, it was later retracted.

The win means Davis is heading back to D.C. for his fourth term. Londrigan’s focus on healthcare nearly cost Davis his seat, but he has a message for voters moving forward.

Democrats snagged the House, putting him in the minority. Davis says he’s disappointed but is ready to work with those across the aisle in a bipartisan fashion.

As far as healthcare goes, Londrigan says Davis will be accountable for his promises.