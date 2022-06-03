LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health (LCDPH) is reporting an increase in cases of COVID-19 and numbers are also on the rise nationwide as new COVID-19 variants emerge.

Officials said Logan County is currently classified as one of 19 Illinois counties rated at a high community transmission level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. This classification rating is based on CDC metrics as the area is seeing a rise in the number of cases, hospital admissions and bed occupancy.

To minimize transmission levels, the extra steps citizens should consider taking are as follows:

Eligible candidates should consider getting vaccinated to reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill or hospitalized from COVID-19. If already vaccinated, stay up to date with boosters. Vaccines and boosters are available (no appointment needed) at LCDPH on Tuesday (Pfizer), Wednesday (Johnson & Johnson) and Thursday (Moderna)

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccine status (including K-12 schools and other community settings)

Stay home if you are sick. COVID-19 has many symptoms and even if you think it could be allergies, please stay home and test, just to be safe

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC isolation and quarantine recommendations which include getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptom

If you are immunocompromised and at high risk, wear a mask or respirator which provides greater protection, consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities, have a plan for rapid testing (e.g., home test kit) and talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions. If you are immunocompromised and test positive, talk to your medical provider about whether you are a good candidate for treatments such as oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

If you have a household or social contact with someone who is at high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact. In addition, consider wearing a mask indoors when with the high-risk contact

For more recommendations, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov or the Illinois Department of Public Health at www.dph.illinois.gov. For local information regarding immunization availability and testing, visit the Logan County Department of Public Health website at WWW.LCDPH.ORG or call them at 217-735-2317.