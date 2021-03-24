Logan County Dept. of Public Health to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health announced they will administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during several clinics.

The clinics will be held on March 27, April 1, April 10, April 13 and April 14. This comes as the State is allowing those 16 and older to get the vaccine starting April 12.

As of Wednesday, the following are currently eligible for the vaccine, according to the health department:

Higher education staff

Government workers

Media

Phase 1A, 1B and 1B+ (People in healthcare, those over 65, frontline workers and those between 16-65 with preexisting conditions.)

Starting March 29, the health department said food/beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders will be eligible for the vaccine.

You can go online to register for your appointment. You can also call (217) 735-2317, ext. 312.