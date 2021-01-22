Logan County Department of Public Health reports additional COVID-19 death

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported an additional COVID-19 death and 165 new cases.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was in their 60s. They also stated the new positives were reported over the last 11 days.

Additionally, the health department is starting to vaccinate those in Phase 1B. Those eligible under that category include individuals 65 & older, frontline essential workers, school personnel, police, fire and EMS. The health department is also finishing up Phase 1A, which includes healthcare personnel.

Health officials said they will let the community know when they move on to the next group for vaccination. They will let residents know through their website, local media and their Facebook page.