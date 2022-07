LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office needs your help solving a burglary case.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff’s Office officials said they are looking for a man in connection to a recent daytime burglary. Officers said the man may be driving a dark blue or black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Liberty with dark headlight covers.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 937-599-5731.