Lodgic Kids Camp features a show to remember

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Entertainment was in no short supply as kids got a very special show feature the Wizard of Oz cast.

This was at Lodgic Everyday Community, a company in Champaign that supports entrepreneurs by renting them office and work space.

Lodgic Kids Camp provides childcare for their members. Every Saturday they have a themed play date for them. This week they partnered with the Virginia Theater.

Director Cherie Mondrella says, “While children are here playing and enjoying time with friends, their families are going out and having a good time, re-centering and nurturing their relationships and friendships and maybe getting some work done. They come back renewed and ready to parent.”

The next Saturday play dates will be medieval times and circus themed.