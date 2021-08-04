Loda firefighters respond to early morning house fire; no one hurt

LODA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Loda Fire chief said no one was hurt after a house caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Chief Harold Ecker said the call came in around 6:15 a.m. for a house fire near Jackson and Walnut streets. When firefighters arrived, they saw the east side of the house was fully-involved in flames.

Firefighters believe the fire started near the house’s gas meter.

The chief said one person was living in the house. They were not home at the time of the fire. They will not be able to live there at the present time, according to Ecker.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is currently investigating this fire.