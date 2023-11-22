CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Christmas coming up, people are ready for gift-giving — but how safe is it to travel with gifts or to keep porch pirates away?

“If you’re shopping, you know, mid-morning, like people get out for early for the deals: where did you park your car? Is it well-lit? Is it in view of any of the cameras just in case something happens?” said Sergeant Katherine Thompson of the Champaign Police Department.

Thompson said the best thing to do while shopping during the holidays is to lock your car doors, and don’t leave anything visible for robbers.

“That’s unfortunately how thieves think. If they see it, they want to grab it,” she said. “Your vehicle’s unlocked, it’s easy. People go around, try door handles and open them up, and just take what they can and run.”

She said thankfully, they haven’t had a lot of these unsafe shopping incidents recently.

“So that’s good. We’ve been doing a lot of proactive work in order to keep all of the violent crimes down and thefts and things like that.”

Thompson said the main focus is to be aware of your surroundings.

“Know what’s going on, know your relative location,” she said. “I’m by Kohl’s. I’m by Target. What’s around me? Who’s close? [Know] those kind of things, for your own personal safety.”

She also mentioned how to keep packages safe when dealing with “porch pirates.” With most people shopping online, packages will be coming in left and right. Thompson suggests bringing your belongings inside as soon as possible to prevent them from being stolen.

“It’s great if you have a Ring doorbell or footage that captures things and [lets you] know when they’re delivered and you can see them,” she said. “But if you have a neighbor or somebody close that can bring them inside, or at least secure them for you if you’re not able to get home in time when they arrive, make sure you do that.”

Sergeant Thompson said one way to remember these tips is to lock it, hide it, and keep it: lock your car, hide the personal belongings or take them with you — and then you get to keep your items safe.