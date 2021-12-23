Locals to march in Tournament of Roses Parade through Salvation Army

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who work with the Salvation Army of Decatur will join other young musicians to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasedena, California, on January 1.



Samuel Laro and Santana Neal Jr. will represent the Heartland Division of the Salvation Army, of which Decatur is part. Laro is a student at Millikin who works with children at The Salvation Army. Santana is a student at Eisenhower High School and participates in Salvation Army music programs.