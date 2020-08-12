Locals reflect on announcement of Harris as Biden running mate

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — For the first time in history, a woman of color was put on the presidential ticket.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced his running mate, Kamala Harris. The current California senator was raised in central Illinois.

If elected, Kamala Harris would be the first female, first black and first Asian-American vice president.

Tuesday, WCIA spoke with one of her family friends who knew her as she grew up in Champaign-Urbana. WCIA also spoke with others on what this decision means to them.

Presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden had publicly vowed to choose a female running mate. He made his choice official, announcing Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick. In a tweet, Biden said she is “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

People who know her personally said the same. “She has the fighting spirit that we need,” said Diane Gottheil. “She’s very proud of being a woman and a feminist.” Gottheil is a family friend of the Harris family and got to witness Kamala grow into the woman, and political leader, she is now.

She said this nomination is an important milestone for diverse racial and gender representation in politics. “So many Americans will be able to see themselves and to their children in Kamala’s rise,” stated Gottheil. “I think it’s very important for our country to bring us together.”

Champaign County NAACP President Minnie Pearson shares that perspective. “This is a day my mother and father would have never, ever believed could happen.” Pearson believes this could be the start of breaking racial barriers for the United States. “It will serve to bring African Americans out in a big way to pay attention to politics, to pay attention to where they could go and what they believe.” Harris is only the third woman and the first black woman to be on a major party’s presidential ticket.

President Trump reacted to Biden’s choice for vice president, pointing out the abandonment of her own presidential bid back in December. “She did very poorly in the primaries, as you know, she was expected to do well. She ended up right around 2%. Spent a lot of money, she had a lot of things happening. I was surprised that he picked her,” he stated in a Tuesday press conference.

Biden and Harris will appear together Wednesday at an event in Wilmington, Delaware where they are expected to speak on this announcement.