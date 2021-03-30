Locally owned business expanding, opening new location

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People have spent the last year enjoying time out in nature and one Champaign business is benefitting.

Rugged Outdoors will not only be expanding the carriage center store but adding a new location.

The new store will be at the fields. It sells everything from camping gear to hiking boots.

The husband and wife duo say their online sales really took off during the pandemic.

“We’ve not only morphed from a brick and mortar army surplus store, but in the e-commerce space – we are actually now starting to help other businesses with their e-commerce strategies, so we’ve completely changed the business,” says Co-Owner Dan Epstein.

Rugged Outdoors is one of the largest independently owned online companies of its kind in the nation. The expansion and the new store will be complete by summer.