Troubled bridge over busy highway

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A large, crumbling hole on a bridge turned heads, and tires, causing some to worry about safety.

Perrysville Road bridge, over I-74, near Danville, had some repairs, but it’s not completely fixed. A large metal sheet was bolted to the pavement, covering and stabilizing the hole from the top, but one woman says she’s not convinced it’s fixed because of what’s still beneath the surface.

If you look closely at this picture of the hole in the Perrysville Road bridge, you can see straight through to the bottom.

“I had to take pictures and post it to get something done.”

Brandy Dillion has lived in Danville since October, right around the corner from the bridge. She says she’s watched the hole get bigger over time.

When she took another look this weekend, she snapped some pictures and took to social media.

The next night, “I was half-asleep. I just heard it, so I get up and look and they were actually trying to fix it.”

Now, a large metal slab is bolted to the ground covering the hole. Drivers were still trying to go around it. Dillion says it’s a temporary fix, but it’s not enough.

“I don’t think it’s going to help. If anything, I think it’s going to cause more of a problem. That’s what I’m worried about is all the cement breaking, falling on a car on 74.”

She thinks the repair has only scratched the surface of a bigger problem still lurking underneath.

“Just, people, be careful when you go by there or under it. Just watch out for debris.”

The county highway department said to check with the city to see who has jurisdiction. The city public works department says it’s IDOTs responsibility. IDOT could not be reached for comment.