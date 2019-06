TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two subjects are wanted in Christian County after being seen on surveillance camera stealing from a donation jar.

Crime Stoppers looking for two suspects involved in the theft of a donation container.

The donation bin was set up at the Kroger in Taylorville and is benefiting disabled veterans in the county.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money. Taylorville Police say they are still at large.

Christian County Crimestoppers is currently looking for help identifying the two subjects.