MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man faces charges of violating a bail bond and aggravated battery to a police officer.

46-year old Zachary Dare was arrested about 11:15 pm, Thursday, in the 1500-block of Richmond Avenue.

Authorities responded to the scene for a report of Dare being in the presence of a woman who had a protective court order against him.

When officers arrived and were taking Dare into custody, he spat at an officer.