Ex-girlfriend continues testimony

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Day 7 of Brendt Christensen’s trial begins with his ex-girlfriend, Terra Bullis, continuing her testimony.

Christensen is on trial for the 2017 murder of UI scholar Yingying Zhang.

FBI recordings, from a wire worn by Bullis, are played in court. Christensen is heard telling Bullis the car is a false lead, “I’m sure in the back of their minds, they’re still hoping it’s me because that would be easy for them.”

He continues and tells Bullis, on June 8, he drank two shots, but in hindsight wishes he would have gotten drunk, “because, you know, then I wouldn’t have, uh, yeah…”

Referring to the FBI search of his apartment, Christensen is heard on tape saying, “They didn’t find jacks***” when his electronics were seized.

Christensen claims he’s a scapegoat. Bullis tries to get him to say more claiming she has “Stockholm Syndrome” and would be loyal to him.

Christensen says the only reason investigators had anything is because Zhang missed an appointment.

In a later recorded conversation, Christensen describes his interest in serial killers. Bullis testifies his eyes “lit up and he started talking faster” when serial killers were the topic of conversation.

Christensen also explains there was one killer who targeted prostitutes at truck stops because those people “aren’t missed.”

He’s also heard on tape saying, “I’m still kind of paranoid they’re listening to me.” At this, Bullis becomes “incredibly nervous.”

Bullis continues to get Christensen to admit to more, but Christensen declines saying telling others is “the number one way people get caught with any crime,” and, hypothetically, if he had done anything, it might bring the FBI to her doorstep.

Bullis suggests she could become an “accomplice.”

He responds, “I care about you too much to every try and put you in that kind of situation.”