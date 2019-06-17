Blood centers partner with esports team

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is teaming up with esports organization Team Liquid to try and entice a new audience.

The Heal for Real campaign will target millennials to get them to donate blood. Currently, young adults make up less than 20% of all donors. One member of the generation though the turnout would be better.

“It’s actually really surprising,” said recent University of Illinois graduate Ellie Hahn. “I was saying earlier that I feel like we’re a really giving generation and we care about a lot of social causes. So I’m kind of surprised that we don’t.”

Heal for Real is a nationwide initiative by Blood Centers of America. The partnership will include donation promotions by Team Liquid and even possible blood drives at future esports tournaments.

The CICBC is currently exploring options to make use of their new partnership in Central Illinois.