Local watering hole hosts live music weekends

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Huber’s West End Store features live music each weekend. In August, Huber’s welcomes the Afterparty, the haunting acoustics and fun covers of the Big Creek Guitar Band, the spot-on harmonies of the Double Dots and the much-anticipated return of the premier acoustic classic rock and country band Champaign Freight.

For more information, click here.

Huber’s West End Store

1312 West Church Street, Champaign