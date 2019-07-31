Local watering hole hosts live music weekends

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Huber’s West End Store features live music each weekend. In August, Huber’s welcomes the Afterparty, the haunting acoustics and fun covers of the Big Creek Guitar Band, the spot-on harmonies of the Double Dots and the much-anticipated return of the premier acoustic classic rock and country band Champaign Freight.

Huber’s West End Store
1312 West Church Street, Champaign

  • Friday, August 2: Groove Avenue
  • Saturday, August 3: The Afterparty
  • Friday, August 9: Galt & Kerr
  • Friday, August 16: Big Creek Guitar Band
  • Saturday, August 17: The Double Dots
  • Friday, August 23: Shed Brothers
  • Friday, August 30: Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons
  • Saturday, August 31: Champaign Freight

