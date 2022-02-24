CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – World leaders are condemning moves by Russian leaders. Hours after Russia started what U.S. defense officials are calling the “Initial phase” of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

There’s a large Ukrainian community in Central Illinois. Many of them said they’re waiting to hear from their families, to learn what happened, ultimately they’re feeling helpless.

“Of course, I’m devastated,” Daria Semenova, a U of I graduate student, said.

“It’s heart wrenching,” Roman Ivashkiv, a U of I Senior Lecturer, said.

That’s some of the reaction to the recent Russian invasion from Ukrainians living in Champaign.

“I still have family there, specifically my mother and brother,” Semenova, said.

As they watched, unable to sleep. Waiting to hear from their families living through missile attacks.

“Imagine your hometown being invaded. Your home country being…We have been under this stress for a while because the tension has been rising,” she said. “My family, talk every day, they’re thinking will they invade tonight? And finally, today they indeed woke up to the sound of military confrontation happening. Of course, I have a lot of anxiety. What will happen to my family? What will happen to my friends? What will happen to the country?”

Semenova Ivashkiv said it’s heart-wrenching, but they also saw this coming.

“I saw it coming because it’s obvious and it’s been in the making for the last 8 years,” he said.

He said he thinks action should have been taken years ago. So, it never got to this point.

“Sanctions are too late. Sanctions should’ve been imposed years ago, because these economic sanctions take time, and now the world is dealing with a major disaster and unthinkable in the 21st century,” he said.

Both of them have been working to get through their day

“Trying to distract myself to some other thoughts. Yeah, I don’t know it’s pretty much consuming all of my thinking. Just the anxiety for my family and for the country, and it’s really overwhelming.”

The U of I has an Association for Ukrainian Students. It’s for people who are from there, with ties to the area, or simply have an interest in the country. The group is holding a rally to show support for Ukraine.

That’s this Sunday from noon to one at the Alma Mater statue.