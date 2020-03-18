Local state of emergency declared in city

Closings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council has approved an ordinance Tuesday declaring a local state of emergency over coronavirus concerns.

According to the ordinance, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. is allowed to do the following in interest of public safety and welfare:

  • Conduct any regular or special meetings of the City Council at the call of the Mayor electronically including telephone/video conferences. These meetings will be considered “emergency meetings” under the law.
  • Cancel meetings of any board or commission to which the mayor appoints members. Any such cancellation shall automatically extend deadlines for required actions by the board/commission as specified in cancellation notices.
  • Suspension of licenses or permits for special events
  • Approving previously appropriated expenditure of the City for the purpose of continuing municipality operations.
  • Approving new spending by the City during the local state of emergency.
  • Adjusting any personnel policies related to time leave, other benefits or terms and conditions of employment as are reasonable related to providing sufficient staffing during the local state of emergency.
  • Close City facilities to protect the health of the public and City employees.
  • Authorize the City’s Corporation Counsel to extend time frames for payment or filing related to City ordinance violations.
  • Authorize the City Comptroller to extend deadlines for payments to the City.
  • Delegate powers to the emergency interim successor who may take actions as provided herein.

