Local state of emergency declaration signed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Springfield is now under a state of emergency after Mayor Jim Langfelder signed the formal declaration Wednesday.

“This declaration will allow us the flexibility we need during this changing environment to ensure our operations continue, our departments respond to the challenges ahead and residents receive the services they need without interruption,” Langfelder said in a statement.

The declaration comes after city council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night where members voted to amend the City Code in order for the city to address an Emergency Declaration. The Code now gives Langfelder and future mayors the power to make the declaration and use funding and authority to operate the city during times of crisis.