Local restaurant teams up with Unit 4 to support ‘Warm-a-Kid’ program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign school district wants to make sure students have what they need to stay warm this winter.

They’ve most recently paired up with Chick-Fil-A. From now until Wednesday, a portion of the money spent on certain items there will go toward the district’s “Warm-a-Kid” program.

The district is collecting coats, hats and gloves.

You may forward your donations (new coats and/or monetary donations made payable to “Warm-A-Kid”) to the Center for Family and Community Engagement, located at 703 S. New St.

All donations are tax-deductible.

The following are the most common coat sizes needed:

Boys – S, M, L, XL and Men’s S and M

Girls – S, M, L, XL and Women’s S, M, and L

Toddler Boys and Girls- 4T & 5T

School district is directly involved in helping its students in need.

