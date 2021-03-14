Local restaurant celebrates ‘Pi Day’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pi Day, or March 14th, is a holiday beloved by mathematicians, teachers, students, and even restaurants.

Po’Boys in Urbana offered holiday-themed desert with the symbol baked on them. It’s something they started doing 5 years ago – and have continued since.

Some of the flavors you can get is double chocolate and banana cream pie.

“Year round, our pies are really popular, so it just gives us a fun way to spice up Spring and celebrate homemade pie,” says Co-owner Lindsay Rasner.

Po’Boys is open for curbside pick-up, carryout, and delivery. They plan to open for indoor dining soon.