Local response to state’s tornadoes

NASHVILLE, TENESSEEE (WCIA)– At least 25 people were killed when tornadoes hit the central part of the state. Some people are missing, thousands are without power, and more than 100 buildings were destroyed. Kathy Rhoads’ daughter Jamie Cathcart is from Champaign and now lives in Nashville. After the twister hit, Rhoads had a lot of questions running through her mind. “I also have a three and half year old grandson, so is everybody ok? So it’s very frightening not knowing if someone is injured. Are they ok?” said Rhoads.

While her family is fine, many others weren’t able to get to safety. At least 25 people have been reported dead. Tennessee’s governor says the number of people killed will likely go up. One tornado caused damage across a ten mile stretch of Nashville and parts of downtown. Another one ripped through about two miles of Putnam County. “I think we just need to reach out to those families, and make sure that they’re getting their needs met as well because they have lost people. They might have lost homes,” said Rhoads.

The Central Illinois Lutheran Disaster Response Team says it has at least 30 volunteers preparing to help with recovery. “The comfort dogs will go to nursing homes. They will go to the hospitals to help families that have been stricken with injury and grief and death,” said Stephen Born, Disaster Response Coordinator. “We’re going to have our chainsaw crews there. They’re going to remove all the large debris.” Then, they will have a team do debris cleanup. “It’s a beautiful town, and I feel badly that they’re going to have some growth to get things back,” said Rhoads.