ILLINOIS (WCIA) — When it comes to agriculture photography, we have the Cream of the Crop here in central Illinois.

This year, all first place winners are from our area. In the 8-10 bracket, Mia Top of Campbell won first place with “Neighbors Passing.”

In the 11-14 age bracket, it’s Drew Mickey from Taylorville with “Working Dawn Till Dusk.”

And in the 15-18-year-olds…it’s Tanner Mickey, again of Taylorville with “Sunset Over Cornfield.”