Local organizations receive huge donations from #BettyWhiteChallenge

FILE – Betty White accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theatre April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The late Betty White was a tireless advocate for animals for her entire life, from caring for homeless animals as a child to launching her own weekly TV show “The Pet Set” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets. Her biggest contribution, though, may be yet to come, as fans get set to donate to animal welfare charities and local shelters on Jan. 17, 2022, as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Several non-profit animal welfare organizations in central Illinois participated in the #BettyWhiteChallenge and responses from local communities were beyond what they could expect…

After Betty White passed away on Dec. 31, social media users came up with a new challenge to honor the legendary actress on what would’ve been her 100th birthday. People were encouraged to donate money to animal shelters or animal rescue groups in their area of residence.

Champaign County Humane Society has been receiving a large number of donations since Saturday. Development Director Sarah Sheppard said the organization received $16,000 and counting. To donate to CCHS online, people can click here.

Irene Peterson from the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County stated that they have received a total of $4,138 so far. The organization is still taking donations. Anyone interested in donating can visit their Facebook page for more information.

In addition, officials at Animal Hospital of Monticello made a Facebook post to let people know that they have received $500 in donations. They are still taking donations in-person and online.

Effingham County Humane Society also recently posted to Facebook, thanking people in the local community for all their donations. They received a lot of donations through Facebook, walk-ins and in the mail.