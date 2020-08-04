Local organization creates plan to combat gun violence

“First Followers” is a program dedicated to changing the community one person at a time; one of those people is Deandre Johnson. “It impacts the community a lot because it’s another gateway for people to help other people instead of having people just out her not having resources.”

Johnson has been involved with the program for three years, but with the recent gun violence, First Followers founder Marlon Mitchell decided it needed to help people in an additional way.



“I have seen my mother struggle day to day with losing a son her youngest son so that’s one of the things that I’ve been trying to put together or at least start the conversation around what is it that we can do to help family members through the trauma and grief that is involved with community gun violence.” Therefore organizers came up with a three-point plan.

Reallocate police funding to support projects that uplift the community. Eliminate school police officers Continue their mission against violence

The group currently meets at Bethel church, but it’s in the process of creating a transformative justice hub. Deandre Johnson said it’ll be a place to have critical conversations.

“Typically, what that means is a transformative justice hub, a place where people that can come in, and we can have these critical conversations around conflict.

“Community conflict family conflict and different things like that and you know using certain processes that we call restorative processes to have a conversation about what we can do to address some of the community gun violence.”

If you want to donate to help them reach their goal for a justice hub, you can go here.