Local organization celebrating Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — April is Autism Awareness Month to help spread awareness and promote acceptance for those affected by autism.

C-U Autism Network is celebrating all month long and recently had a spirit week . President Julie Palmero’s son has autism. She advocates for him and others living with spectrum disorder through her work with the organization.

More than 3.5 million Americans live with autism, according to the World Health Organization .

Palmero is encouraging people to learn more about the disorder and to show kindness towards the community of people with it.

“If you meet someone with autism and really don’t know how to approach them or engage them, the thing that you have to remember is just be kind,” says Palmero. “That’s why we’re doing this – this awareness and acceptance.”

C-U Autism Network has a variety of events coming up like a karaoke night. There are several sensory-friendly things to do as well.

You can show support and raise awareness of autism by volunteering or wearing blue during April.