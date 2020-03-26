Local organization and state rep help frontline workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Students and patients at one medical school in Central Illinois have another level of protection thanks to one lawmaker and an organization.

Tuesday, Springfield Representative Tim Butler delivered hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer to medical students at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Medicine in the midst of a shortage of the item around the nation due to COVID-19.

“This was something I could play a connection on and try to do a small thing for the community and it makes you feel good when you do stuff like that,” Butler said.

Butler’s delivery came after the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois’ (ACEC IL) realized they had an essential product medical workers need right now.

“In late February, in anticipation of association events this month, we ordered over 1000 bottles of hand sanitizer for our members,” said ACEC IL President Kevin Artl. “As it arrived this week, it was evident that it could be put to better use immediately. The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois was proud to donate hand sanitizer to the staff and patients at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine as well as to the police departments of Naperville and Glen Ellyn. Our first responders and health care workers are at the frontline—protecting and caring for all of us–and ACEC IL was honored to make a small contribution towards their protection.”

SIU School of Medicine’s dean said the school was pleased to receive the sanitizers. “We appreciate the thoughtfulness of people like State Rep. Tim Butler, the ACEC members and staff, and so many others in the area who are donating vital resources to help prevent the spread of COVID 19 in our community,” said Dean and Provost Jerry Kruse. Kruse said the school plans to use them in SIU Medicine clinics for physicians, staff and patients.