CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act.
Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This means there’s a strong likelihood that death or serious mental or physical harm to a resident will happen.
- ClarkLindsey in Urbana
- University Rehabilitation Center of Champaign Urbana in Urbana
- Gardenview Manor in Danville
- Arcadia of Danville in Danville
- Charleston Rehab and Healthcare in Charleston
- Country Health in Gifford
- Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Effingham
- Loft Rehab of Decatur in Decatur
- Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman
- Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville
- Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylorville
You can find the full Illinois Department of Public Health report here.