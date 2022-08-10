CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act.

Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This means there’s a strong likelihood that death or serious mental or physical harm to a resident will happen.

ClarkLindsey in Urbana

University Rehabilitation Center of Champaign Urbana in Urbana

Gardenview Manor in Danville

Arcadia of Danville in Danville

Charleston Rehab and Healthcare in Charleston

Country Health in Gifford

Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Effingham

Loft Rehab of Decatur in Decatur

Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman

Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville

Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylorville

You can find the full Illinois Department of Public Health report here.