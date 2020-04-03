Zoom buffing security

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — UI Police are investigating after some say racist comments were made during a video conference, the University says it is not the first time video chats have been abused.

On Monday night, more than 200 people from the UI were part of a chat on the videoconference platform, Zoom. Police say unidentified people joined and started making the comments. The chat was ended and the situation was reported to UIPD, but it brings into focus a new prank in the digital age, “Zoom-bombing.” Both the University and police are now trying to spread the word on how to prevent it.

“Our role in this is whether there’s a safety concern here, any threats made. Anything like that,” says UIPD Communications Director Patrick Wade. “That’s all stuff we’re looking into and, again, we’re just interested in keeping people safe and hopefully we can spread the word on some tips to secure these meetings.”

Zoom has been the chat software of choice for a lot of people at UI. Across the campus, there has been 30,000 unique sessions, 300,000 participants, and 192,000 Zoom hours logged. UI says there has only been a few incidents, but the problem is not unique to them.

“That’s been very unfortunate,” says Chief Information Officer Greg Gulick. “As a whole with the number of sessions and meetings we’ve seen it’s been a very low percentage of that. But also nationally that’s being seen with our peers at other universities.”

Starting this week all meetings at UI now require a password to get in. Zoom itself is following suit by making that a requirement starting Sunday. Professors using Zoom are being taught how to add waiting rooms to check people coming into the chat, and being advised to turn off screen sharing. The hope is to cut down on as many problems as possible.

“We’re going to have to get better at it,” says Gulick. “We’re going to come across opportunities, things nobody saw coming. But as we work through it and work together as a community we can figure out how to manage this and make it work well for everyone.”

UI now has a dedicated website for Zoom security questions. They say they take this seriously and will keep updating professors on the best practices for video conference software.

Zoom says they are also taking Zoom-bombing seriously. In a statement to WCIA, they say, “We are deeply upset to hear about the incidents involving this type of attack and we strongly condemn such behavior. We are listening to our community of users to help us evolve our approach.”