Zoo welcomes two baby lemurs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Henson Robinson Zoo welcomed some furry friends into the world and now they need your help naming them.

Two Red Ruffed Lemurs were born earlier this year at the zoo, but the zoo is leaving the names up to their guests.

You can visit the lemurs at their exhibit, and then vote on one of the four names for both the male and female before you leave.

Voting is open through July 15th.

Voters will also be given a coupon for one free child visit that is good through the summer, so your child can see the lemurs grow up.
 

