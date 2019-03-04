Zoo train running behind schedule
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Mother Nature is being blamed for a project's delay.
Scovill Zoo is expanding its train tracks to run from the children's museum to the zoo.
Director Ken Frye says winter weather is slowing things down, but they're making progress.
There's no date for the tracks to be completed.
Frye hopes the contractors will take their time building a ride which is safe for everyone.
