CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A program to help Champaign children is receiving more than $200,000. The city council approved the plan on Tuesday night.

It’s part of the city’s crime reduction plan to achieve victory over violence.

The “Y on the Fly” program, run through by the Stephens family Y.M.C.A. The Y already has a lot of programs for children, but they wanted to reach other children who might not be able to afford them, or get there in the first place.

The city council’s money for the program comes from part of the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s apart of the city’s plan to provide after school and weekend programming for children.

Not only does the Y on the Fly provide parents with childcare and children with something fun to do, but the kids say they feel safe.

Y on the Fly program director Caprica Whittaker said the money will help reach more children in Champaign.

“When you come to the West side of Champaign, especially the Country Brookside of Champaign, you don’t see a lot of programming unless you go far out to the Y,” Whittaker said.

Now, Whittaker hopes more children will join the program.

It costs $20 a month, but Whittaker said if finances are the only thing stopping you from signing up your child, give her a call. She said she will never turn a student down because of money.