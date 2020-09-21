Youth development group wants to help battle food insecurity throughout county

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- For hunger action month, the Macon County 4-H is helping feed people in the community. The group noticed the area was the top counties battling food insecurity in Illinois, so they wanted to change. People were able to drop off canned and dried foods. The organizer says they can’t teach kids if they don’t have the resources.

“We stand behind our community, and we feel like we can’t offer our programs, and we can’t teach kids and educate them if they don’t have the necessities they need to succeed, and food is something that everybody should have access too.” If you want to donate, they’ll be accepting goods until Wednesday.