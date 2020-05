MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two women are in police custody after authorities responded to a call for a physical disturbance. It happened about 6:30 pm, Wednesday, in the 300-block of West State, Jacksonville.

Officers determined shots may have been fired in the area and secured the scene as well as several people. Detectives obtained and served a search warrant on the residence. They recovered a gun, controlled substance and cannabis.