CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Champaign County CASA is partnering with park districts, the county courthouse as well as numerous area businesses to publicize the Pinwheel Project for April's Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Even during the stay-at-home order, CASA remains committed to keeping kids from falling through the cracks. Each pinwheel in town represents one child in the community who has been a victim of abuse or neglect.