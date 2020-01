SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A young woman in Springfield died in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at 5:49 AM, and had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

But they weren’t quick enough to save 24-year-old Abby Neisler. The fire fighters found her remains inside the home.

Neighbors say Neisler live in the home since last May.

Springfield Police and Fire are still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.