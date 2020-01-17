1  of  2
Young talent needed to perform “Wizard of Oz”

Local News

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — A rarely seen version of the Wizard of Oz will be performed by local talent who are invited to auditions next week.

In 2002, Jane Lawrence wrote an adaptation of the famous L. Frank Baum classic specifically for the Creative Dramatics Workshop. It has an emphasis on young performers and tells the story of costumed kids in an attic who re-create the fantasy story. There’s an emphasis on Munchkins, monkeys and the Mouse King, with aspects not seen in the movie.

Performances are scheduled for March 20 – 29.

Wizard of Oz Auditions
Homer Village Hall
January 21 – 23
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
6:30 – 8:30 pm

