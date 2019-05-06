Young entrepreneurs pitch their ideas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Teenagers and young adults got the chance to put their business ideas to the test.

Sunday was the first Young Entrepreneur program pitch competition at the Champaign Public Library. Participants ages 13-25 shared their ideas with a panel of experienced entrepreneurs.It was all for a chance to win $5,000 to bring their ventures to life.

The organizers say the experience was just as rewarding for them. "I love getting a chance to work with all of these amazingly talented young people. They have so many awesome ideas. I love being able to help them sculpt their ideas and shape it. I love giving them advice, I love hearing them give me feedback," said Stephanie Pitts-Noggle. This pitch competition was the end of an 8-week course for the Young Entrepreneur program.