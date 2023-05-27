MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — Healthcare workers are wrapping up a week of recognizing the people who come to you first when there’s an emergency — paramedics.

Every day is different for Jeremey Hershberger and Kyle Clapper with Carle’s Arrow Ambulance service.

They start their days by checking the trucks and making sure their bags are ready for anything.

“Without the equipment and the medicines we have on the ambulance providing that initial care out in the field can make the difference in somebody’s life,” Hershberger said.

They’re always on their toes and expecting the unexpected.

“Sometimes you’ll be administering life-saving medications or possibly just being there for somebody and listening to them,” Clapper described.

They knew what they were getting into when they devoted their lives to the community as first responders.

“We see people at their worst. It’s the worst day of their lives sometimes,” Hershberger said.

But, that only motivates him to keep pushing forward.

“Just trying to give them a little bit of comfort and peace of mind,” he said is one of their goals. “It makes me feel good to know that we’ve helped them in some sort of way.”

Saving lives in the back of ambulances has extra hometown meaning for both of them.

“I started out volunteering for the local fire department. It was Cornbelt Fire here in Mahomet,” Hershberger described.

Similar story for Clapper. He’s caring for the community he grew up in.

“It wasn’t the typical Monday thru Friday 9 to 5,” Clapper said. “You had no idea where you were going to go, when you’re going, or what you’d be doing when you got there.”

There’s no timeline for traumatic situations. They said that’s okay as long as they’re doing the job they love and working with the people they support the most.

“They call you to help,” Clapper said. “You’re able to help put them at ease and make them feel better. That’s always the part that’s the best for me.”

They both said they appreciate the recognition during National EMS Week, but at the end of the day, they’re just doing their jobs to help the community.