Yoga for veterans

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An area group is working to give veterans with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) a chance to work it out.

The VA says 8 millions adults in the U.S. suffer from PTSD. While there is no cure, studies have shown exercise could help. It can elevate mood, reduce anxiety and act as a stress buffer.

Working Out PTSD is a group which promotes health and wellness for veterans. They use yoga as a way to help slow down and focus.

The free class is at the American Legion Post 210, from 5:30 – 6:30. All you need is proof of service and a yoga mat or beach towel.